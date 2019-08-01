Meridian Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in IQIYI Inc (NASDAQ:IQ)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in IQIYI Inc (NASDAQ:IQ) by 57.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,326 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in IQIYI were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in IQIYI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of IQIYI by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of IQIYI by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of IQIYI by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 14,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of IQIYI by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on IQ shares. Loop Capital started coverage on IQIYI in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQIYI in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered IQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on IQIYI in a research report on Monday. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.38.

NASDAQ IQ opened at $18.59 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.15. IQIYI Inc has a one year low of $14.35 and a one year high of $33.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 3.01.

IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.17. IQIYI had a negative return on equity of 52.01% and a negative net margin of 38.72%. The firm had revenue of $6.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that IQIYI Inc will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in China. It operates a platform that provides a collection of Internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

