Meridian Wealth Management LLC Makes New $28,000 Investment in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Securities Inc. increased its stake in Chubb by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 7,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Chubb by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Chubb by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,095,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,734,000 after purchasing an additional 21,037 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Chubb by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,631,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $726,121,000 after purchasing an additional 383,344 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Chubb by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CB shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $157.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Compass Point lowered shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.55.

In other news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.87, for a total value of $283,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 215,648 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.84, for a total value of $32,097,048.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,002,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,246,333.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 338,696 shares of company stock valued at $50,281,372 over the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CB stock opened at $152.84 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $149.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Chubb Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $119.54 and a fifty-two week high of $154.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.72.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 11.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chubb Ltd will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 31.78%.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

