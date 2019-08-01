Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on VIVO. BidaskClub raised shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Meridian Bioscience from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Meridian Bioscience from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.25.

Shares of VIVO stock traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $12.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 311,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,751. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 6.01 and a quick ratio of 4.31. Meridian Bioscience has a fifty-two week low of $10.77 and a fifty-two week high of $19.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.63. The firm has a market cap of $506.06 million, a PE ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 0.33.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The business had revenue of $48.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Meridian Bioscience’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Meridian Bioscience will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James M. Anderson bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.37 per share, with a total value of $56,850.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John P. Kenny bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.49 per share, with a total value of $229,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,000 shares in the company, valued at $953,670. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 32,000 shares of company stock valued at $366,170. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 196.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 441.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. 90.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meridian Bioscience Company Profile

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for various gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments.

