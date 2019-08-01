Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Position Increased by Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,204 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for 1.0% of Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $7,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 17,936.7% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 53,150,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 52,855,811 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,166,688,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 323.1% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,777,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,542,000 after purchasing an additional 12,048,406 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 194,589,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,868,587,000 after purchasing an additional 10,315,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,111,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244,078 shares during the last quarter. 75.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 35,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,485,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 216,718 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total value of $18,514,218.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 354,378 shares in the company, valued at $30,274,512.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 276,718 shares of company stock worth $23,257,469 in the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Bank of America set a $97.00 price target on Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.36.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $84.12. 424,867 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,327,403. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $213.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.57. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $64.87 and a one year high of $87.07.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.94 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 19.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 50.69%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

