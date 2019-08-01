MEI Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:MEIP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.05 Million

Analysts predict that MEI Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:MEIP) will announce sales of $1.05 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for MEI Pharma’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $350,000.00 and the highest is $2.43 million. MEI Pharma posted sales of $550,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 90.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MEI Pharma will report full-year sales of $4.67 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.00 million to $6.21 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $16.07 million, with estimates ranging from $2.06 million to $38.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover MEI Pharma.

Get MEI Pharma alerts:

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 88.85% and a negative net margin of 1,443.85%. The business had revenue of $1.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MEIP. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of MEI Pharma in a research report on Monday, June 24th. ValuEngine downgraded MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEIP traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $1.70. The company had a trading volume of 181,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,286. MEI Pharma has a 52-week low of $1.62 and a 52-week high of $4.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.34 million, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.74.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in MEI Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in MEI Pharma during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in MEI Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in MEI Pharma by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 16,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP increased its stake in MEI Pharma by 272.9% during the first quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 119,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 87,812 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.47% of the company’s stock.

About MEI Pharma

MEI Pharma, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the clinical development of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical drug candidate includes Pracinostat, an oral available histone deacetylase inhibitor for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

See Also: What is a death cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MEI Pharma (MEIP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MEI Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEI Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.