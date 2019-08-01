Medley Capital (NYSE:MCC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medley Capital (NYSE:MCC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Medley Capital Corporation is a closed-end, externally managed investment company. Medley Capital Corporation’s objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by lending directly to privately-held small and middle market companies to help these companies fund acquisitions, growth or refinancing. Their portfolio will generally consist of first lien senior secured loans, and, to a lesser extent, second lien secured loans. In many of their investments, they will get warrants or other equity participation features which they believe will increase the total investment returns. “

Get Medley Capital alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised Medley Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday.

MCC stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.75. 800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,192. Medley Capital has a twelve month low of $2.19 and a twelve month high of $4.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.96 million, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31.

Medley Capital (NYSE:MCC) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The investment management company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Medley Capital had a positive return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 151.74%. The business had revenue of $12.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.65 million. Equities research analysts expect that Medley Capital will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Medley Capital by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 243,586 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 25,618 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Medley Capital by 345.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 69,542 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 53,940 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Medley Capital by 17.5% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 26,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.03% of the company’s stock.

About Medley Capital

Medley Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund seeks to invest in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of small and middle market companies. It primarily invests in the following sectors: business services; buildings and real estate; automobile; oil and gas; aerospace and defense; home and office furnishings, housewares, and durable consumer products; healthcare, education and childcare; personal, food, and miscellaneous services; retail stores, diversified or conglomerate manufacturing; telecommunications; mining, steel, iron, and non-precious metals; leisure, amusement, motion pictures, and entertainment; chemicals, plastics, and rubber; finance; personal and nondurable consumer products (manufacturing only); beverage, food, and tobacco; containers, packaging, and glass; structure finance securities; machinery (non-agriculture, non-construction, non-electric); diversified or conglomerate service; restaurant and franchise; electronics; and cargo transport.

See Also: What is a Tariff?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Medley Capital (MCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Medley Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medley Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.