Medifast (NYSE:MED) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

Medifast (NYSE:MED) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.75-$6.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.78. The company issued revenue guidance of $730-$750 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $738.02 million.Medifast also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $6.75-6.95 EPS.

NYSE:MED traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $111.17. The stock had a trading volume of 508,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,253. Medifast has a 52 week low of $106.31 and a 52 week high of $260.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $121.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 0.75.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.03. Medifast had a return on equity of 57.73% and a net margin of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $187.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 59.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Medifast will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. Medifast’s payout ratio is 64.94%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MED shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Medifast in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Medifast from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Medifast from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $191.25.

In other news, Director Carl E. Sassano sold 850 shares of Medifast stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.94, for a total value of $122,349.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,560,980.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by OPTAVIA, Flavors of Home, and Essential 1 brands.

