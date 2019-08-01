Medicine Man Technologies (OTCMKTS:MDCL) Stock Price Up 1.7%

Medicine Man Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:MDCL)’s share price rose 1.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.16 and last traded at $3.05, approximately 35,071 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 154,005 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.00.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.37.

In other news, Director Paul Dickman sold 89,747 shares of Medicine Man Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total value of $351,808.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Medicine Man Technologies, Inc provides cultivation consulting services for cannabis growing technologies and methodologies. The company also provides licensing and seminar services. In addition, it engages in retail operations of cannabis products. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

