MediBloc [QRC] (MED) Reaches Market Cap of $19.65 Million

MediBloc [QRC] (CURRENCY:MED) traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 1st. MediBloc [QRC] has a market capitalization of $19.65 million and $279,707.00 worth of MediBloc [QRC] was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MediBloc [QRC] has traded down 27.8% against the U.S. dollar. One MediBloc [QRC] token can now be purchased for about $0.0066 or 0.00000100 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, Gate.io and Coinrail.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MediBloc [QRC] alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10,377.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $216.89 or 0.02089228 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $97.76 or 0.00941668 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $327.99 or 0.03159375 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.87 or 0.00788595 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00012616 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00057474 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $67.65 or 0.00651609 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.99 or 0.00173249 BTC.

MediBloc [QRC] Profile

MediBloc [QRC] is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the HybridScryptHash256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2014. MediBloc [QRC]’s total supply is 4,097,545,844 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,966,384,100 tokens. The official website for MediBloc [QRC] is medibloc.org/en . The Reddit community for MediBloc [QRC] is /r/MediBloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MediBloc [QRC]’s official Twitter account is @MEDDevTeam . The official message board for MediBloc [QRC] is medium.com/@MediBloc

Buying and Selling MediBloc [QRC]

MediBloc [QRC] can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, Gate.io and Bibox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [QRC] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MediBloc [QRC] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MediBloc [QRC] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MediBloc [QRC] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MediBloc [QRC] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.