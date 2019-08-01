Mdu Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Mdu Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Mdu Resources Group had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. Mdu Resources Group updated its FY 2019 guidance to $1.45-1.60 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $1.45-1.60 EPS.

MDU traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.05. The company had a trading volume of 25,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,601. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.69. Mdu Resources Group has a twelve month low of $22.73 and a twelve month high of $29.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.98.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MDU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mdu Resources Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Williams Capital set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Mdu Resources Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

In related news, Director Edward A. Ryan acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.81 per share, for a total transaction of $86,835.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,433.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO David L. Goodin acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.45 per share, with a total value of $122,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,221,693.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $272,085 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

About Mdu Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

