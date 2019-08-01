McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Acquired by Inlet Private Wealth LLC

Inlet Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 20.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,150 shares during the period. McKesson accounts for approximately 1.6% of Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $4,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the first quarter worth $318,000. World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 27.0% during the first quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 17,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 3,734 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 9.9% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 9,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 1.9% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in McKesson by 2,871.5% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 3,532 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Brian Scott Tyler sold 1,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.49, for a total value of $186,729.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,529,974.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.59, for a total transaction of $369,509.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,174 shares of company stock valued at $804,583 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCK opened at $146.93 on Thursday. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $106.11 and a 1-year high of $148.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $137.51.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.27. McKesson had a net margin of 0.02% and a return on equity of 29.02%. The firm had revenue of $55.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.90 earnings per share. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 14.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MCK shares. ValuEngine raised shares of McKesson from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $152.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $164.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.00.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

