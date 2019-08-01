McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $36.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.92 million. McEwen Mining had a negative return on equity of 10.14% and a negative net margin of 48.87%.

McEwen Mining stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.81. 272,633 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,184,283. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $646.20 million, a PE ratio of -14.00 and a beta of -0.41. McEwen Mining has a 1-year low of $1.23 and a 1-year high of $2.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.74.

Get McEwen Mining alerts:

Several research firms have commented on MUX. ValuEngine raised shares of McEwen Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of McEwen Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $3.00 target price on shares of McEwen Mining and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. McEwen Mining has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.00.

In other McEwen Mining news, Director Richard W. Brissenden sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.93, for a total transaction of $50,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

About McEwen Mining

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

Further Reading: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for McEwen Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McEwen Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.