McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $36.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.92 million. McEwen Mining had a negative return on equity of 10.14% and a negative net margin of 48.87%.
McEwen Mining stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.81. 272,633 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,184,283. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $646.20 million, a PE ratio of -14.00 and a beta of -0.41. McEwen Mining has a 1-year low of $1.23 and a 1-year high of $2.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.74.
Several research firms have commented on MUX. ValuEngine raised shares of McEwen Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of McEwen Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $3.00 target price on shares of McEwen Mining and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. McEwen Mining has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.00.
About McEwen Mining
McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.
