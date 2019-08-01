Mayne Pharma Group (ASX:MYX) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.52

Mayne Pharma Group Ltd (ASX:MYX) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.52 and traded as high as $0.53. Mayne Pharma Group shares last traded at $0.51, with a volume of 5,569,414 shares.

The firm has a market cap of $807.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of A$0.52.

Mayne Pharma Group Company Profile (ASX:MYX)

Mayne Pharma Group Limited, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells branded and generic pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Generic Products, Specialty Brands, Metrics Contract Services, and Mayne Pharma International. The company also offers oral drug delivery systems; and contract development and manufacturing services to third-party customers.

