Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) Trading Down 7.7%

Shares of Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) fell 7.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $59.17 and last traded at $59.19, 4,012,063 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 115% from the average session volume of 1,868,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.13.

A number of brokerages have commented on MXIM. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $57.00 price target (down previously from $63.00) on shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank set a $70.00 price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.25.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a current ratio of 6.46. The company has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.42.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. The company had revenue of $557.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.97 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 40.16%. Maxim Integrated Products’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. This is a boost from Maxim Integrated Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Maxim Integrated Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.90%.

In related news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.16, for a total transaction of $428,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Vivek Jain sold 14,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.58, for a total transaction of $863,022.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,246 shares of company stock valued at $2,403,413. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 3.4% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Maxim Integrated Products in the 1st quarter valued at about $940,000. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 53,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after buying an additional 4,186 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. 93.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Maxim Integrated Products

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

