Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The energy company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $241.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.42 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 22.37% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share.

MTDR stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.01. 7,532,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,426,245. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Matador Resources has a 52 week low of $13.97 and a 52 week high of $34.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.98.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MTDR shares. Stephens upgraded shares of Matador Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $33.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Matador Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.40.

In other news, EVP Bradley M. Robinson purchased 5,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.76 per share, with a total value of $83,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, President Matthew V. Hairford purchased 2,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.78 per share, with a total value of $33,560.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $222,160. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 91.5% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Matador Resources in the first quarter worth about $74,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Matador Resources in the first quarter worth about $91,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Matador Resources in the first quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Matador Resources by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,529 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the period. 95.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

