Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Price Target Increased to $320.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) had its price objective upped by Susquehanna Bancshares from $293.00 to $320.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MA. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Mastercard from $242.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup set a $317.00 price target on Mastercard and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Nomura upped their price objective on Mastercard from $282.00 to $324.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mastercard from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Mastercard from $254.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $284.50.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $5.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $277.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,506,229. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Mastercard has a fifty-two week low of $171.89 and a fifty-two week high of $283.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $271.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.76, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.07.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. Mastercard had a return on equity of 129.95% and a net margin of 40.82%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 20.34%.

In other news, Director David R. Carlucci sold 3,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.51, for a total transaction of $1,043,214.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,290,519.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Miebach sold 2,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.12, for a total value of $632,206.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,401,949.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,921 shares of company stock worth $37,322,422 in the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,441,076 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,521,850,000 after purchasing an additional 720,407 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,431,997 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,341,383,000 after purchasing an additional 416,095 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,701,899,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,891,766 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,111,481,000 after purchasing an additional 213,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,455,054 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $840,377,000 after purchasing an additional 299,751 shares during the last quarter. 74.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

