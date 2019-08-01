Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Stock Position Lessened by Lenox Wealth Management Inc.

Lenox Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,038 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $803,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,701,899,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 26,075.5% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,285,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $128,548,000 after buying an additional 1,280,570 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 673.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,400,813 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $264,263,000 after buying an additional 1,219,620 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,441,076 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,521,850,000 after purchasing an additional 720,407 shares during the period. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 144.3% in the 1st quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,097,888 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $258,498,000 after purchasing an additional 648,434 shares during the period. 74.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MA opened at $273.51 on Thursday. Mastercard Inc has a fifty-two week low of $171.89 and a fifty-two week high of $283.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $271.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $287.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.14, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.07.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. Mastercard had a return on equity of 129.95% and a net margin of 40.82%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.34%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MA. Argus increased their price objective on Mastercard to $320.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on Mastercard from $247.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Mastercard from $269.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Mastercard from $300.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Mastercard from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.90.

In other news, insider Michael Miebach sold 2,233 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.12, for a total transaction of $632,206.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,401,949.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 51,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.80, for a total value of $13,470,630.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,844,376. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 137,921 shares of company stock valued at $37,322,422 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

