MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of Approx $4.93 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.55. The company issued revenue guidance of Approx $7.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.65 billion.MasTec also updated its Q3 guidance to Approx $1.57 EPS.

Shares of NYSE MTZ traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,063,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,666. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.49. MasTec has a 1-year low of $37.24 and a 1-year high of $53.82.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.51. MasTec had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. MasTec’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that MasTec will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of MasTec in a report on Monday, July 15th. ValuEngine downgraded MasTec from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on MasTec from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on MasTec in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MasTec from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.44.

In other news, Director Robert J. Dwyer sold 10,000 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total transaction of $516,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,587 shares in the company, valued at $1,218,504.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

