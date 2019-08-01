MassGrid (MGD) Market Capitalization Reaches $3.27 Million

MassGrid (CURRENCY:MGD) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. MassGrid has a total market cap of $3.27 million and $201.00 worth of MassGrid was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MassGrid coin can now be bought for $0.0442 or 0.00000441 BTC on major exchanges including QBTC, CoinEx and ChaoEX. In the last week, MassGrid has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10,036.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $213.95 or 0.02133475 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.04 or 0.00977705 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $322.52 or 0.03216237 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.67 or 0.00804405 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00012854 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00058670 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.96 or 0.00667701 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00176904 BTC.

MassGrid Profile

MassGrid (CRYPTO:MGD) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Jump Consistent Hash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 1st, 2018. MassGrid’s total supply is 135,309,113 coins and its circulating supply is 74,041,887 coins. The Reddit community for MassGrid is /r/Mass_Grid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MassGrid’s official website is www.massgrid.com . MassGrid’s official Twitter account is @MassGrid

MassGrid Coin Trading

MassGrid can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ChaoEX, CoinEx and QBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MassGrid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MassGrid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MassGrid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

