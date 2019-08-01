Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Given New $170.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.64% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Masimo from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on Masimo from $148.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.25.

Get Masimo alerts:

NASDAQ:MASI traded down $4.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $153.65. 13,571 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,255. Masimo has a 52-week low of $97.61 and a 52-week high of $160.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.07. The firm has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.14.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. Masimo had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 22.49%. The company had revenue of $229.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Masimo’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Masimo will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Yongsam Lee sold 9,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.60, for a total value of $1,324,531.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,728 shares in the company, valued at $11,101,724.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Barker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 74,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,850,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 233,168 shares of company stock valued at $34,717,402 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Masimo by 7.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,178,808 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $577,845,000 after purchasing an additional 289,246 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Masimo by 17.2% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 691,953 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $102,976,000 after acquiring an additional 101,354 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Masimo by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 547,027 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $58,734,000 after acquiring an additional 69,627 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Masimo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,357,000. Finally, Fundsmith LLP grew its position in Masimo by 2.4% in the first quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 490,663 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $67,849,000 after acquiring an additional 11,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

Recommended Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.