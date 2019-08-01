Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) Shares Sold by YHB Investment Advisors Inc.

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,670 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,750 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Masco were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Masco in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Masco in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Masco by 271.3% in the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Masco in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Masco in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. 90.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Masco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Masco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Masco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.41.

MAS traded up $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $40.96. 74,050 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,893,749. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.07. The company has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.46. Masco Corp has a twelve month low of $27.03 and a twelve month high of $42.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.03.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Masco had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 792.80%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Masco Corp will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.20%.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

