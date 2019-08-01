Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.05 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) to post earnings per share of $2.05 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.00. Marriott Vacations Worldwide posted earnings of $1.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will report full year earnings of $7.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.53 to $7.83. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $8.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.38 to $9.24. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Marriott Vacations Worldwide.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 0.60%. The company’s revenue was up 79.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, VP Brian E. Miller sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.45, for a total transaction of $689,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ovidio Elias Vitas sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total value of $39,708.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,316.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,069 shares of company stock valued at $1,179,653 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 211.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 75.5% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock traded down $6.65 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $95.58. 41,039 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 215,344. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.76. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 12 month low of $60.67 and a 12 month high of $126.84.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club brands, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

