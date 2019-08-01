Marino Stram & Associates LLC Lowers Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC lowered its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 635 shares during the quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Paychex by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank increased its stake in Paychex by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 5,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC increased its stake in Paychex by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 12,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Paychex by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Paychex by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 9,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $83.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $29.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.86. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.32 and a fifty-two week high of $88.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). Paychex had a net margin of 27.42% and a return on equity of 40.99%. The firm had revenue of $980.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.32%.

In related news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 14,893 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.76, for a total transaction of $1,292,116.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,039 shares in the company, valued at $5,469,263.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 476 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.72, for a total value of $40,802.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,192 shares in the company, valued at $5,331,098.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,735 shares of company stock worth $9,592,477 over the last 90 days. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PAYX. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Bank of America lowered Paychex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Paychex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.08.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

