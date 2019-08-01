Marino Stram & Associates LLC Increases Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 148,967 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,261 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF comprises approximately 11.0% of Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $15,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SDY. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 9,850.3% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 850,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 841,904 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $27,216,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 913.3% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 215,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,238,000 after buying an additional 194,195 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth $475,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,252,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,719,000 after buying an additional 188,693 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $101.75 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.49. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $84.28 and a twelve month high of $102.96.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

