Marino Stram & Associates LLC Increases Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 19.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ED. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the second quarter worth $345,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 437,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 32.1% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 3,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 7,353.8% in the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the period. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 125.1% in the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ED opened at $84.63 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.90. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.29 and a 52-week high of $90.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $27.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.12.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.52%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ED. Bank of America raised Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Thursday, June 20th. ValuEngine raised Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. KeyCorp began coverage on Consolidated Edison in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price objective on Consolidated Edison and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.19.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

