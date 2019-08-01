Marc Benioff Sells 10,000 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Chairman Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.60, for a total transaction of $1,556,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 29th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.53, for a total transaction of $1,585,300.00.

On Thursday, July 25th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.90, for a total transaction of $1,589,000.00.

On Monday, July 22nd, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.96, for a total transaction of $789,800.00.

On Friday, July 19th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.39, for a total transaction of $791,950.00.

On Wednesday, July 17th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total transaction of $794,700.00.

On Monday, July 15th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $794,450.00.

On Thursday, July 11th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.01, for a total transaction of $1,570,100.00.

On Friday, July 5th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total transaction of $769,250.00.

On Monday, July 8th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.26, for a total transaction of $1,532,600.00.

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.94, for a total transaction of $774,700.00.

NYSE:CRM traded down $3.69 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $150.81. The company had a trading volume of 24,123,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,800,332. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $121.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $155.04. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $113.60 and a twelve month high of $167.56.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The CRM provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, June 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $169.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $192.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Friday, May 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target (up previously from $195.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.11.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRM. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 0.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,716,274 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $14,208,366,000 after buying an additional 698,321 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,665,349 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,498,982,000 after buying an additional 2,395,193 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.2% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 19,902,070 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,151,891,000 after buying an additional 230,376 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 12.9% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,247,900 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,009,810,000 after buying an additional 1,516,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,683,259 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,691,907,000 after buying an additional 140,368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

