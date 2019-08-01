Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Mantech International had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $537.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Mantech International updated its FY 2019 guidance to $2.28-2.36 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $2.28-2.36 EPS.

NASDAQ:MANT traded up $2.96 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $71.74. 192,466 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 126,019. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 34.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.94. Mantech International has a 52-week low of $48.25 and a 52-week high of $71.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.99.

Get Mantech International alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MANT shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Mantech International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Mantech International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mantech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Mantech International in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Mantech International to $77.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.13.

In other Mantech International news, CFO Judith L. Bjornaas sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total transaction of $754,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,383,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard L. Armitage sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total transaction of $249,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 33.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mantech International Company Profile

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Mantech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mantech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.