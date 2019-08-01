ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.35 Billion

Equities analysts expect ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) to post sales of $5.35 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for ManpowerGroup’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.39 billion and the lowest is $5.32 billion. ManpowerGroup reported sales of $5.42 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that ManpowerGroup will report full-year sales of $21.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $21.03 billion to $21.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $21.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.87 billion to $21.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow ManpowerGroup.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.35 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MAN shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup to $93.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $114.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.30.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in ManpowerGroup by 420.8% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 30,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after acquiring an additional 24,878 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 6,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 60,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,873,000 after purchasing an additional 23,428 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 114.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 331.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 80,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,778,000 after purchasing an additional 61,881 shares during the period. 90.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MAN traded down $1.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $89.67. 534,905 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 589,769. ManpowerGroup has a 52 week low of $61.57 and a 52 week high of $97.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $92.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.46.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

