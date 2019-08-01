Major Drilling Group Int’l (TSE:MDI) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Major Drilling Group Int’l Inc. (TSE:MDI) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.35. Major Drilling Group Int’l shares last traded at $4.31, with a volume of 10,600 shares traded.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MDI shares. TD Securities reduced their target price on Major Drilling Group Int’l from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Laurentian set a C$6.00 target price on Major Drilling Group Int’l and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 3.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.26.

Major Drilling Group Int’l (TSE:MDI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$100.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$105.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Major Drilling Group Int’l Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

About Major Drilling Group Int’l (TSE:MDI)

Major Drilling Group International Inc primarily provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies. It offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive/longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and various mine services.

