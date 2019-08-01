Magenta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MGTA) Insider Michael P. Cooke Sells 7,500 Shares

Magenta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MGTA) insider Michael P. Cooke sold 7,500 shares of Magenta Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total value of $100,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ MGTA traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.18. The company had a trading volume of 55,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,567. The stock has a market capitalization of $459.03 million and a PE ratio of -4.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.89. Magenta Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $5.31 and a 1-year high of $21.00.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.11. On average, research analysts anticipate that Magenta Therapeutics Inc will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Magenta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.33.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $30,127,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 224.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 556,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,170,000 after buying an additional 384,752 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 66,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 11,893 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $329,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $253,000. 63.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Magenta Therapeutics

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel medicines to extend the curative power of stem cell transplant, gene therapy, genome editing, and cell therapy to patients. It is developing C100, C200, and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a novel stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an antibody-drug conjugate program to prevent acute graft and host diseases.

