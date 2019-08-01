Madden Advisory Services Inc. Sells 8,642 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Madden Advisory Services Inc. cut its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,642 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up 3.7% of Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Madden Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $5,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 192.7% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 197.3% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Asset Planning Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 51.8% during the first quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $79,000.

Shares of SCHG traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $85.38. 3,606 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 516,540. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $64.30 and a 52 week high of $86.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.29.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

