Madden Advisory Services Inc. Sells 6,927 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Madden Advisory Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 20.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,927 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up 2.0% of Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11,486.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,341,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320,925 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 334.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,701,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $192,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309,756 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,565,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,420,813,000 after acquiring an additional 899,751 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 715.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 714,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $80,788,000 after acquiring an additional 626,902 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 466.6% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 485,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,946,000 after acquiring an additional 400,182 shares during the period.

TIP traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $114.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 816,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,250,933. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $107.53 and a 52 week high of $115.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.97.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

