Madden Advisory Services Inc. Sells 2,020 Shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI)

Madden Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI) by 20.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,020 shares during the quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.05% of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 190.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 91.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 378.7% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:KXI traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $53.55. 48,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,204. iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF has a twelve month low of $44.30 and a twelve month high of $54.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.43.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

