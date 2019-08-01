MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Price Target Cut to $25.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 71.82% from the stock’s current price.

MGNX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. BidaskClub cut shares of MacroGenics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.25.

Get MacroGenics alerts:

MacroGenics stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.55. The company had a trading volume of 131,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,387. The company has a current ratio of 6.47, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. MacroGenics has a 52 week low of $9.87 and a 52 week high of $32.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.69. The stock has a market cap of $683.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 2.37.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.31. MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 256.47% and a negative return on equity of 57.65%. The firm had revenue of $10.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.58 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that MacroGenics will post -3.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Eric Blasius Risser sold 3,000 shares of MacroGenics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total transaction of $55,140.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,354.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its position in shares of MacroGenics by 0.4% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 4,463,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,252,000 after acquiring an additional 16,569 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of MacroGenics by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,401,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,198,000 after purchasing an additional 176,135 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of MacroGenics by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,291,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,221,000 after purchasing an additional 246,536 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its position in shares of MacroGenics by 206,408.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,100,688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB increased its position in shares of MacroGenics by 78.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 967,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,390,000 after purchasing an additional 425,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

MacroGenics Company Profile

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates includes Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets HER2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

Further Reading: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for MacroGenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MacroGenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.