Machina Capital S.A.S. Reduces Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Machina Capital S.A.S. lessened its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,630 shares during the quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MRK. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,373,000. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 69,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares during the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 9,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 81,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 270,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,655,000 after purchasing an additional 6,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.36.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $82.99 on Thursday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.87 and a 1 year high of $87.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.17. The company has a market capitalization of $212.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.69%.

In other news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $1,943,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,604 shares in the company, valued at $7,198,108.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 106,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,485,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 276,718 shares of company stock valued at $23,257,469 over the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

