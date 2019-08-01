Machina Capital S.A.S. Reduces Holdings in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF)

Machina Capital S.A.S. decreased its position in shares of Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) by 82.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,411 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 83,413 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RF. KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 50,101 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 2,938 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 31,533 shares of the bank’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 7,659 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 448,875 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,352,000 after buying an additional 53,319 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 48,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $261,000. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:RF opened at $15.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.50. Regions Financial Corp has a one year low of $12.39 and a one year high of $19.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Regions Financial Corp will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $1.37 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to buy up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This is a positive change from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 41.18%.

A number of research firms recently commented on RF. Macquarie downgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wedbush raised shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Regions Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.47.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

