Machina Capital S.A.S. Lowers Stake in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL)

Machina Capital S.A.S. lowered its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 80.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,215 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,780,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,685,715,000 after buying an additional 666,776 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Xcel Energy by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,118,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,198,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250,610 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Xcel Energy by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,770,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $382,256,000 after purchasing an additional 863,010 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Xcel Energy by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,865,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $385,890,000 after purchasing an additional 130,963 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Xcel Energy by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,369,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $301,829,000 after purchasing an additional 174,683 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on XEL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.71.

In other Xcel Energy news, CFO Robert Frenzel sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total value of $257,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.81, for a total transaction of $2,990,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 608,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,416,036.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 69,400 shares of company stock worth $4,112,790. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XEL opened at $59.61 on Thursday. Xcel Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $45.87 and a 52 week high of $62.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.49.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

