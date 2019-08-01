Machina Capital S.A.S. Has $315,000 Stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Machina Capital S.A.S. trimmed its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 62.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,148 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 24,948 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in HP were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in HP by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,516 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in HP by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 12,159 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in HP by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,171 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in HP by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 23,902 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp lifted its holdings in HP by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 166,885 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. 79.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HP alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on HPQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on HP from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised HP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. ValuEngine raised HP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on HP from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on HP in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.43.

In related news, insider Claire Bramley sold 15,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $316,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Kim M. Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total value of $410,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 105,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,174,106.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 213,635 shares of company stock worth $4,423,266 in the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HPQ opened at $21.04 on Thursday. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.06 and a 52-week high of $27.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.95. The company has a market cap of $32.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.38.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. HP had a negative return on equity of 232.81% and a net margin of 6.67%. The company had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.68%.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Recommended Story: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.