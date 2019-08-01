LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The conglomerate reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.42, Morningstar.com reports. The business had revenue of $121.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.55 million. LSB Industries had a negative net margin of 11.29% and a negative return on equity of 13.00%.

Shares of LXU stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.05. 16,613 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,198. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.21 million, a PE ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 4.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.63. LSB Industries has a 52-week low of $2.81 and a 52-week high of $10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of LSB Industries by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,312 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,187 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of LSB Industries by 331.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,498 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in shares of LSB Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of LSB Industries by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 243,612 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 6,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of LSB Industries by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 52,184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 6,783 shares during the last quarter. 71.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on LXU. ValuEngine raised shares of LSB Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LSB Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

LSB Industries, Inc manufactures and sells chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets in the United States. It provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.

