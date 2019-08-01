Low & Bonar’s (LWB) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their hold rating on shares of Low & Bonar (LON:LWB) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Low & Bonar from GBX 26 ($0.34) to GBX 20 ($0.26) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th.

Low & Bonar stock opened at GBX 7.60 ($0.10) on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 8.43. Low & Bonar has a 1-year low of GBX 5.76 ($0.08) and a 1-year high of GBX 48.30 ($0.63). The company has a market capitalization of $52.42 million and a P/E ratio of -0.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.27.

Low & Bonar PLC manufactures and supplies technical textiles worldwide. The company supplies a range of technical textile solutions for various applications in the air and water filtration, building, roofing, drainage, and erosion control; and woven and non-woven geotextiles, and construction fibers used in infrastructure projects, including road and rail building, land reclamation, and coastal defense.

