Louis Labella Sells 1,200 Shares of Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK) Stock

Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK) EVP Louis Labella sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $52,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE DK traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $42.06. 2,236,480 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,328,676. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Delek US Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $29.51 and a 52 week high of $56.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.60.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $1.06. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Delek US had a return on equity of 27.94% and a net margin of 5.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Delek US Holdings Inc will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DK shares. ValuEngine upgraded Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on Delek US from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Delek US from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.62.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DK. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Delek US by 3.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Delek US by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,983 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Delek US by 13.1% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Delek US by 11.9% during the second quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Delek US by 5.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,826 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company's Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

