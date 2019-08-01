Loncor Resources (OTCMKTS:LONCF) Stock Price Up 22.8%

Loncor Resources Inc (OTCMKTS:LONCF)’s share price rose 22.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.11, approximately 55,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 814,715% from the average daily volume of 7 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Loncor Resources Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LONCF)

Loncor Resources Inc, a gold exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal projects in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Canada. The company also explores for platinum deposits. It holds interests in the Ngayu gold project comprising 12 exploration permits covering an area of approximately 960 square kilometers in the Tshopo Province in the northeast of the Democratic Republic of the Congo; and the North Kivu project, which consists of 47 exploration permits that cover an area of approximately 13,000 square kilometers located in the North Kivu Province in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo.

