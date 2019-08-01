Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Private Vista LLC

Private Vista LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 773 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Private Vista LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,422,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $894,874,000 after purchasing an additional 691,751 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,727,997 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $714,300,000 after purchasing an additional 71,031 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 38,923.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,341,221 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $134,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337,784 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,035,403 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $310,787,000 after purchasing an additional 18,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 680,087 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $178,074,000 after purchasing an additional 37,194 shares in the last quarter. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on LMT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $373.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $369.00 to $379.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.43.

In related news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 1,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.50, for a total value of $366,596.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,478 shares in the company, valued at $540,209. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman Marillyn A. Hewson sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.14, for a total transaction of $7,198,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 46,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,177,560.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 22,503 shares of company stock valued at $8,292,527 over the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded up $0.81 on Thursday, hitting $362.98. 723,814 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,109,626. The company has a market cap of $103.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.96. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $241.18 and a 12-month high of $373.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $362.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $5.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $14.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.17 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 297.37%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 21.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $2.20 dividend. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.30%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Read More: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.