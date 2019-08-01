LocalCoinSwap (LCS) Market Cap Tops $553,892.00

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. One LocalCoinSwap token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0104 or 0.00000100 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, LocalCoinSwap has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar. LocalCoinSwap has a total market cap of $553,892.00 and $1,153.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.70 or 0.00410824 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002880 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00075325 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded up 31.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000086 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009655 BTC.

ZPER (ZPR) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ZMINE (ZMN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001515 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00007052 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap Token Profile

LocalCoinSwap (CRYPTO:LCS) is a token. It launched on March 15th, 2018. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 72,732,420 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,214,643 tokens. LocalCoinSwap’s official message board is medium.com/localcoinswap . LocalCoinSwap’s official website is www.localcoinswap.com . LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling LocalCoinSwap

LocalCoinSwap can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LocalCoinSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LocalCoinSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

