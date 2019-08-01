Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) PT Lowered to GBX 55

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) had its price target reduced by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 60 ($0.78) to GBX 55 ($0.72) in a report released on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.29% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 99 ($1.29) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 55 ($0.72) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. UBS Group set a GBX 70 ($0.91) price target on Lloyds Banking Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 67 ($0.88) price target on Lloyds Banking Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 69.44 ($0.91).

Shares of LON:LLOY traded down GBX 0.59 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 52.74 ($0.69). 95,799,144 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,650,000. The stock has a market cap of $37.17 billion and a PE ratio of 9.59. Lloyds Banking Group has a 12-month low of GBX 49.52 ($0.65) and a 12-month high of GBX 66.79 ($0.87). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 57.29.

In other news, insider Stuart Sinclair bought 362,664 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 61 ($0.80) per share, for a total transaction of £221,225.04 ($289,069.70). Also, insider Antonio Horta-Osorio sold 374,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 57 ($0.74), for a total value of £213,495.78 ($278,970.05).

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

