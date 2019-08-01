Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Given a GBX 67 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 67 ($0.88) target price on Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Lloyds Banking Group to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 70 ($0.91) in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 99 ($1.29) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Monday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Lloyds Banking Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 69.44 ($0.91).

Shares of LON LLOY opened at GBX 52.75 ($0.69) on Wednesday. Lloyds Banking Group has a one year low of GBX 49.52 ($0.65) and a one year high of GBX 66.79 ($0.87). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 57.29. The stock has a market cap of $37.17 billion and a PE ratio of 9.59.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.12 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a yield of 2.03%. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.55%.

In other Lloyds Banking Group news, insider Antonio Horta-Osorio sold 374,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 57 ($0.74), for a total value of £213,495.78 ($278,970.05). Also, insider George Culmer sold 83,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 58 ($0.76), for a total value of £48,476.98 ($63,343.76).

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

