Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) Stock Price Up 7.9% on Insider Buying Activity

Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO)’s stock price rose 7.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $45.68 and last traded at $44.25, approximately 2,864,558 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 4,523,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.00.

Specifically, major shareholder Ab (Publ) Kinnevik acquired 3,141,795 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $87,970,260.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Hemant Taneja acquired 2,678,571 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $74,999,988.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO)

Livongo Health, Inc provides an integrated suite of solutions for the healthcare industry in North America. It solutions promote health behavior change based on real-time data capture supported by intuitive devices and insights driven by data science. The company offers a platform that provides cellular-connected devices, supplies, informed coaching, data science-enabled insights, and facilitates access to medications.

