Livent Corporation (NASDAQ:LTHM) Holdings Increased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Livent Corporation (NASDAQ:LTHM) by 22.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 860,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160,000 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Livent were worth $5,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Livent by 25.8% during the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 749,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,184,000 after acquiring an additional 153,522 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Livent by 18.1% during the second quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 54,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its holdings in shares of Livent by 66.7% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the period. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust raised its holdings in shares of Livent by 11.1% during the second quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ grew its position in Livent by 27.3% during the second quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter.

LTHM stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,618,956. Livent Corporation has a 12 month low of $6.22 and a 12 month high of $19.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.92.

Livent (NASDAQ:LTHM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $98.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.43 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LTHM. Bank of America downgraded shares of Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Livent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Livent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Gabelli downgraded shares of Livent from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Livent to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.11.

Livent Profile

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds that are used primarily in energy storage, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis application. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and supplies butyllithium, which is used as a synthesizer in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

