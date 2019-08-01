LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03), Morningstar.com reports. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 19.64% and a positive return on equity of 9.38%. The business had revenue of $277.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.14 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. LivaNova updated its FY 2019 guidance to $3.00-3.10 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $3.00-3.10 EPS.

LIVN traded up $3.01 on Thursday, hitting $80.06. 35,999 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 318,592. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.57. LivaNova has a one year low of $64.80 and a one year high of $131.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

In related news, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 1,000 shares of LivaNova stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total transaction of $73,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alfred J. Novak sold 1,300 shares of LivaNova stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total value of $91,819.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,300 shares of company stock worth $387,999 in the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in LivaNova by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in LivaNova by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in LivaNova by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in LivaNova by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in LivaNova in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LIVN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. ValuEngine cut LivaNova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. BidaskClub raised LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.40.

LivaNova Company Profile

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

