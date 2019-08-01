LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03), Morningstar.com reports. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 19.64% and a positive return on equity of 9.38%. The business had revenue of $277.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.14 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. LivaNova updated its FY 2019 guidance to $3.00-3.10 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $3.00-3.10 EPS.
LIVN traded up $3.01 on Thursday, hitting $80.06. 35,999 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 318,592. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.57. LivaNova has a one year low of $64.80 and a one year high of $131.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
In related news, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 1,000 shares of LivaNova stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total transaction of $73,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alfred J. Novak sold 1,300 shares of LivaNova stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total value of $91,819.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,300 shares of company stock worth $387,999 in the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
LIVN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. ValuEngine cut LivaNova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. BidaskClub raised LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.40.
LivaNova Company Profile
LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.
