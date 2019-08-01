Litecoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.15 Billion (LTC)

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. One Litecoin coin can now be purchased for about $97.79 or 0.00938579 BTC on exchanges including LakeBTC, EXX, Buda and Bitso. Litecoin has a market cap of $6.15 billion and approximately $2.92 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Litecoin has traded 6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00012566 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001094 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000053 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00015433 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000507 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002260 BTC.

About Litecoin

LTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 62,926,343 coins. The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.com . The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io

According to CryptoCompare, “- Faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) – Scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm – 84 million litecoins – Higher transaction volume than Bitcoin – MIT/X11 license”

Buying and Selling Litecoin

